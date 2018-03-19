Nokia 8110 4G to Launch with Jio in May in India; Nokia 8 Sirocco, 7 Plus and Nokia 1 Arriving in April

HMD Global had unveiled the Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 1 and Nokia 8110 4G phones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in the past month. The company is now making these phones available in wider markets. Fresh information claims that the Finnish firm is prepping up to launch these phones in India starting from next month.

India is one of the top three markets through which HMD Global is generating its revenue. Hence, HMD Global CEO Florian Sieche is aiming to rank Nokia among the top five phone brands in the country. This year the company will be investing more on retail presence, consumer engagement and advertising.

HMD Global India head Ajay Mehta is of the view that offline channel is the core strength of the company. Hence, the firm will be aiming to increase the visibility of the brand this year by increasing the retail presence by 10 percent. He added that online sales is around 30 percent of market, but it is integral to sell its devices through e-commerce sites to become of the top ranking smartphone brands in India. At present the Finnish firm is in talks with its manufacturing partner Foxconn to ramp up the manufacturing of existing Nokia smartphones and feature phones in India.

Starting from April, the company aims to launch Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 1 phones in India. According to Sieche, India is a vast market for 4G feature phones. Hence, it is planning to launch the Nokia 8110 4G phone in collaboration with Reliance Jio in May. Both the firms will be aiming to sell the Nokia 8110 4G feature phone to around 500 million basic phone users of the country who have not upgraded to high-end smartphones.

