Meizu E3 Hands-On Photos, Pre-sale Pricing Leaked

Meizu will be announcing the Meizu E3 smartphone on March 21. Leaked hands-on of the gold and black variants of the Meizu E3 have appeared on Weibo. These images show the entire front and rear design of the Meizu E3. Also, a leaked photo showing the pre-sale price of the phone has also appeared on the Chinese microblogging site. It reveals that the E3 may be coming with a costlier pricing compared to the predecessor Meizu E2 phone.

As it can be seen in the below images, the Meizu E3 seems to be wearing a metal unibody design with matte finish. The vertically arranged dual rear cameras are placed on the top-left corner of the rear panel. The “mblu by Meizu” branding that was seen in previously leaked photos are not present on the new images. The upper and lower edges of the phone feature the antenna bands.

The right edge of the phone features a Power key at the top followed by a depression for the side-mounted fingerprint reader. The volume rocker is placed on the left edge of the phone. The frontside of the Meizu E3 is mostly occupied by the 18:9 aspect ratio display. The upper bezel of the phone houses a selfie camera, an earpiece and some other sensors.

A recent report had claimed that the 32 GB and 128 GB storage models of the Meizu E3 would be respectively priced at 1,499 Yuan and 1,799 Yuan. However, a leaked photo showing the pre-sale price of the phone reveals that the Meizu E3 will be costing 2,299 Yuan (~$363). Interestingly, early rumors had claimed that the handset will be available with the same pricing. It appears quite expensive compared to the 1,299 Yuan (~$205) pricing of Meizu E2.

The Meizu E3 is expected to arrive with Snapdragon 636 chipset and 6 GB of RAM like China’s Xiaomi Redmi Note 5. The Note 5 highest configuration model featuring 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage carries a pricing of 1,699 Yuan (~$268) which is quite low than the Meizu E3’s 2,299 Yuan (~$363).

Read More: Schematics of Meizu’s Under Display Fingerprint Patent Leaked

The E3 is pegged to feature a 5.99-inch display that will produce FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It may arrive with 20-megapixel + 12-megapixel dual rear cameras that may include the Sony IMX363 sensor. Its 32 GB model and 128 GB storage models may respectively feature 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM. It may house a selfie camera of 8-megapixel. A 3,300mAh battery coupled with 20W fast charging may power the phone. The company is also expected to launch Meizu E3 Special Kumamon Bear Edition on March 21.

(source|via)