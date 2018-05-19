OPPO R15 Nebula Special Edition Launches For ¥3199

OPPO released a teaser earlier this week that hinted at a new variant of the OPPO R15. The new variant has now launched as the OPPO R15 Nebula Special Edition.

The OPPO R15 Nebula Special Edition has a blue-pink-purple color gradient design. The design was a joint work between Egyptian industrial designer Karim Rashid, and the OPPO design team. The phone even has the designer’s signature engraved on the back.

It appears the new trend for Chinese manufacturers is to hire a high-profile designer to work on their phones. Xiaomi, for example, worked with French designer Philippe Starck, for the Mi MIX series.

The OPPO R15 Nebula Special Design maintains the glass back design of the regular variant but the color gradient design gives the phone a mesmerizing appearance when tilted under light.

The specs remain the same as that of the regular OPPO R15. It has a 6.28-inch Super-V display with a 2280 x 1080 aspect ratio. The notch at the top gives it a 19:9 aspect ratio. The processor is the Helio P60 and it is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The OPPO R15 Nebula Special Edition has a 20MP front-facing camera with face unlock and AI features. There are dual cameras on its rear in a 16MP + 5MP configuration.

The phone runs ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, has dual SIM support (nano only) and packs a 3450mAh battery with support for VOOC fast charge.

The OPPO R15 Nebula Special Edition is priced at ¥3199 and it includes a pair of JBL custom-made earphones that match the color of the phone. If you have no need for the earphones, you can pick it up for ¥2999. Pre-orders are live but sales begin on Monday, May 21.