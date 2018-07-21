Buy Onda C270 All-in-one PC Desktop For Just $249.99 On GearBest

Although the market is rife with awe-inspiring computers, there’s still a dearth of feature-laden PCs that are not only elegant, thin but also low-priced. If you’ve been looking for a high-end computer that incorporates the aforesaid features without bearing a steep price tag, look no further.

The new Onda C270 boasts a broad range of exceptional features that we all look in for in an all-in-one PC desktop. More importantly, cost-conscious now have an opportunity to get their hands on the power-packed desktop at a discounted price. Let’s head straight to the details.

Much to the relief of those who are on a tight budget, GearBest is currently doling out a noteworthy 61% off on the Onda C270 PC desktop. While the device would normally set you back a pretty penny, the Chinese online store is currently selling it at a dropped price of just $249.99.



Despite having a reduced price label, the C270 is nothing short of impressive. Here’s a brief glimpse of the computer’s mean features that are likely to sweep gadget lovers off their feet.

The C270 comes with a big 23.8-inch FHD LED display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a display ratio of 16:9 which delivers an unparalleled video watching experience. Its dimensions are 21.26 x 12.32 x 1.59 inches and it weighs in at just 3.0500 kg.

Furthermore, the device is powered by the 7th Gen Intel Celeron Processor 3865U Dual-Core 1.8GHz processor and it packs an Intel HD Graphics 610 GPU, under the hood. The C270 offers 4GB of DDR4 RAM (expandable up to 32GB) of onboard storage for an uninterrupted gaming and browsing experience.

Moreover, it has 120GB of SSD hard disk memory so that you never run out of space to store your favorite pictures, videos, and other documents. The Onda C270 all-in-one computer features an HDMI output that allows you to connect it to HD monitor or projector. You can find the full specification and details about the discount by following this link.

