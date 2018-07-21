Buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air For Only $849.99 On GeekBuying [Coupon Code]

Equipped with new Fingerprints Identification that allows users to lock and unlock using just their fingerprints, the Mi Notebook Air is a feature-laden laptop that can set you back a pretty penny on online stores. If you’re interested in buying the power packed laptop without spending a lot of money, we got good news for you.

We’ll not only shed more light on the discount available on the Mi Notebook Air on GeekBuying, but also show how you can save a considerable amount of more money during the checkout process. GeekBuying is currently doling out a 23% off on the laptop’s original asking price of $1139.99.

As a result, the coveted laptop is now available on the Chinese online store at a dropped price of just $879.99. In other words, GeekBuying is giving Xiaomi fans that are on a tight budget an opportunity to save $260 without breaking much of a sweat.

On top of that, you can apply coupon code ‘GKB015T’ to get an additional discount at the time of checking out. You can save an extra $30 simply by applying the aforesaid coupon and bring your already reduced grand total further down to just $849.99.

The Mi Notebook Air is quite an irresistible laptop, considering it sports a mammoth 13.3-inch IPS display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The device adopts Corning Third Generation Gorilla glass for delivering unparalleled screen experience.

The Xiaomi-branded notebook packs a powerful Intel Core i5-8250U, Quad Core, 3.4GHz max processor which supplies abundant power for multitasking and fueling casual games. It uses an Intel UHD Graphics 620 GPU that meets home entertainment as well as business needs.

Furthermore, the Mi Notebook Air laptop offers 8GB of DDR4 RAM so that you can run your games, photos, and video editing applications without any sort of interruption. You get a hearty 256GB of onboard storage space to assure you never run out of space to store your favorite pictures, videos and other documents.

It comes with a 1.0MP front camera that supports 1280X720 video talking. The Mi Notebook Air runs Microsoft Windows 10 OS and is backed by a robust 4 cell Li-ion Polymer battery that supports 1C fast charge.

You can follow this link to check out the rest of the specification and take advantage of the promo, which is slated to end in just 5 days. The coupon code, on the other hand, will be valid until July 8th.

