Nokia X6 Launched Globally As Nokia 6.1 Plus

The Nokia X6 has been officially announced by HMD Global with a new name “Nokia 6.1 Plus”. The smartphone was first gotten by Hong Kong as speculated last week. The device comes with similar features and hardware with its Chinese counterpart(Nokia X6) with the only difference in its software.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is part of Google’s Android One programme and runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. It should be noted that, while the Nokia 6.1 plus sports only 4GB/64GB storage, the Nokia X6 comes with multiple storage configuration.

A quick peep on the device shows that the Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is fuelled by a Snapdragon 636 processor which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which can be expanded by an SD card up to 400GB. In the photography department, the smartphone sports a dual 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture on the rear and 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture on the front for selfies. Under the hood is a 3,060mAh battery which supports fast charging.

The sales of the smartphone is expected to start on July 24 with a price tag of HKD 2,288 ($292).