Samsung Wireless Charger Duo leaks, may launch alongside Galaxy Note 9

Samsung already has a bunch of wireless chargers available for its supported devices but they can only charge one device at a time. This year it plans to launch a new one that will be able to charge two devices at the same time.

An image of the charger called the Samsung Wireless Duo was leaked yesterday by Roland Quandt. The charger is a combination of Samsung’s 2018 Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand and a smaller wireless pad.

With the charger, one will be able to charge a phone and a smartwatch or even two phones at the same time. Both pads also support fast wireless charging. The variant on the box is black but there is a chance that when it launches, it will be available in other colors.

Apple announced something similar last year called the Apple AirPower but it is still not yet available. Latest reports say it will be available in September, a year after its announcement. Unlike the Samsung Wireless Duo, the Airpower will be able to charge three devices at the same time.

