Galaxy Tab S4 ditches fingerprint scanner for Iris Scanner and Intelligent Scan

One of the features of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S series is a front-mounted fingerprint scanner. However, that won’t be the case for this year’s Galaxy Tab S4.

Renders had already shown that the Galaxy Tab S4 was missing a front-mounted fingerprint scanner and didn’t have one on the back, though the latter wouldn’t have made any sense for a device with a 10-inch screen.

New reports have now confirmed that the Galaxy Tab S4 will not come with a fingerprint scanner. Instead, it will come with a combination of an iris scanner and face unlock which Samsung has termed “Intelligent Scan”. The confirmation comes from an instructional video from the official Galaxy Tab S4 firmware.

The Galaxy Tab S4 will be the first tablet to come with an iris scanner. With “Intelligent Scan”, users will be able to unlock their device with either the iris scanner or face unlock depending on the environment. For example, when outdoors and under bright sunlight, the iris scanner is known to fail, so in that situation, the device switches to face unlock. And when in poorly lit areas where Face Unlock doesn’t work, the device switches to iris scanning. You can watch the video in the source link below.

The Galaxy Tab S4 is expected to launch in August. It will come with a redesigned S Pen, thinner bezels, and DeX support. It will also come with a Snapdragon 835 processor and have a 10.5-inch display.

