Oppo F9 and F9 Pro clinch Bluetooth certification, may launch in August

The OPPO F7 smartphone which was launched this year March would be having a successor really soon. The successor is coming with the name “OPPO F9” and recent teaser from OPPO suggest that the smartphone would be coming in August which is a month from now.

From all indication which can be concluded from the teaser, the OPPO F9 would sport a dual rear camera on the rear side of the device. The Chinese phone producer Oppo has made the F-series smartphones selfie centric with the F7 following same part. The device would come with a top notch design and most likely would upgrade the front-facing selfie camera.

Interestingly, new OPPO models have just gotten Bluetooth certification (version 4.2). The devices are listed with the model numbers CPH 1823, CPH 1825, CPH 1881 of which the CPH 1823 is thought to be OPPO F9 or OPPO F9 Pro. The Bluetooth certification document clearly confirms the presence of a second model named F9 Pro.

Read Also: OPPO Could Be Licensing its Fast Charing technology to Drones, Teaser Reveals

For now, we can’t tell the difference but the devices sport the same Bluetooth module as the OPPO F7, OPPO F7 Youth, OPPO R15 and Realme 1. From this, the device is most likely to be fuelled by the chipset on the other devices which is the (MT 6771) MediaTek Helio P60 chipset.

(via)