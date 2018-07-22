Xiaomi Mi Max 3 scores 118741 points on AnTuTu, closer to SD660!

The AnTuTu score of the latest Xiaomi Mi Max 3 has just been shared. Well, this is just a screenshot of the Mi Max 3 interface running AnTuTu app. The benchmark app shows the Xiaomi model picked up a score of 118,741 points which isn’t far off from the average AnTuTu score of Snapdragon 660 models (around 130,000 points). It should be noted that this score is slightly higher than those racked up by other Snapdragon 636-powered models like the Redmi Note 5 with a score of 115,247 points and Meizu E3 with a score of 112478 points.

Dissecting the score, the Mi Max 3’s CPU polled 55,879 points, while the GPU score is 21,313. The UX score is 32,744 and finally, the Memory score is 8805 point. Thus, apart from packing a large display, the Max 3 equally has a dependable processor that can handle the needs of most users, including some bit of heavy gaming.

Read Also: Xiaomi Mi Max 3 in pictures: Yet another awesome big budget phone

As a reminder, the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 sports a 6.9-inch 18:9 display and is powered by an SD636 chip. The chip is based on 14nm process technology. It uses Kryo 260 architecture, octa-core design, while the CPU frequency is 1.8GHz. The GPU is an Adreno 509 GPU whose performance is not much different from Snapdragon 660. The Max 3 equally comes with6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is also a 4GB + 64GB version.

(via)