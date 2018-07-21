Huawei Mate 20 Lite may come in two variants

The Huawei Mate series will get refreshed in a few months. A leak from early this year already confirmed that Huawei will also jump from 10 to 20 for the naming of the next Mate phones. Hence, rather than launching as the Mate 11 series, they will launch as the Mate 20 series.

Just like last year’s series, the Mate 20 is also expected to have a “Lite” variant. However, we might be getting more than one “Lite” variant this year.

The info, though, still unconfirmed comes from popular leaker Roland Quandt. He mentioned in a tweet that the Mate 20 Lite is codenamed “Sydney” but that there are (at least) two variants. One is referred to as “Sydney M” and the other as “Sydney I”.

Huawei Mate 20 Lite is codenamed "Sydney". There seem to be (at least?) two variants: Sydney M + Sydney I. Here's some speculation on my part: Why would there be different accessories for 'same' model? Hole for FP reader on back vs. no hole for FP reader on back = In screen FP? — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 20, 2018

Judging from the rest of the tweet, it appears accessories (read case) for both phones are different, with one having a cut-out on the back for a fingerprint scanner and the other not having one; resulting in him speculating that perhaps the second device has an in-display scanner.

An in-display fingerprint scanner for the Mate 20 Lite seems far-fetched but a front-mounted fingerprint scanner sounds more plausible. However, we would need more evidence to confirm Huawei is indeed planning multiple variants.

The Mate 20 Lite may launch as the Maimang 7 first and also with different names in other markets. It is possible, Huawei may want to distinguish them by swapping the position of the fingerprint scanner. In addition, even though there are no specification details at the moment, one thing we sure of is the processor in the Mate 20 Lite which is definitely the new Kirin 710 processor.

