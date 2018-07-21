Meizu 16 and 16 Plus get 3C certification

Meizu released a poster for the forthcoming Meizu 16 series launch just a couple of days back. The poster revealed the Meizu 16 would be officially launched on August 8 and Meizu 16 Plus is most likely to be revealed that same day. As the day passes by, more news about the device unfolds. A recent report shows that two Meizu models have just been certified by China’s 3C. The two models come with the model numbers M882Q, and M892Q and are believed to be the Meizu 16 and 16 Plus. Both models are equipped with Meizu 15 UP1220S fast charge and supports up to 24W fast charge.

Previously, Meizu Technology’s founder Huang Zhang hinted that the devices would be Meizu’s first phone with an on-screen fingerprint scanner. The Meizu 16 and Meizu 16 Plus would come with the amazing AMOLED screen which is supplied by Samsung. The phones are expected to deliver high screen-to-body ratio as both devices sport an 18:9 aspect ratio displays.

Talking about its hardware, it was indicated in the poster that the device would be embedded with a Snapdragon 845 SoC and paired with an 8GB RAM. It is worth mentioning that the Meizu 16 would also have a Snapdragon710 Soc variant making the device available in two variants. The poster also reveals that the Meizu 16 series would sport an AI Super Camera with Sony IMX380 sensor and bass-enabled stereo speakers.

