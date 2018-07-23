BlackBerry KEY² with SD 660 SoC and QWERTY keyboard launched in India for Rs. 42,990 ($626)

BlackBerry KEY², the latest smartphone from the company, which was launched last month, has now finally launched in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 42,990, which roughly converts to $626 and will be available in Black color only.

It will be available for purchase in India through Amazon.in from 31st July. The company is also offering some offers, including Reliance Jio cashback of Rs. 4,450 (approximately $65) and ICICI bank cash back offer of 5 percent along with a few other benefits.

The smartphone comes with a 4.5-inch display with 1620 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 433PPI and 3:2 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It also has a 4-row QWERTY physical backlit keyboard with keys that respond to touch gestures.

It has support for flick typing and up to 52 customizable shortcuts. Compared to its predecessor, the keys are about 20 percent bigger with the same footprint. There’s also a new dedicated key called “Speed Key” that enables users to launch apps. Just like its predecessor, the fingerprint sensor is embedded into the spacebar key.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor along with Adreno 512 GPU and 6GB RAM. There are two options for internal storage — 64GB and 128GB with microSD card that supports expandable storage up to 2TB.

As for the photography, there’s a dual camera setup on the back with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 79.3-degree wide-angle lens, dual phase detection autofocus, and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.6 aperture and 50-degree lens. On the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The BlackBerry KEY² runs on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4 & 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS / GLONASS, NFC, and USB 3.0 Type-C. The phone is powered by a 3,360mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support.