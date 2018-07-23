LG V40 specifications leak reveal triple cameras, 3D face scanning along with arrival time

In the previous month, Samsung had confirmed that it will be launching the Galaxy Note 9 on Aug. 9. The upcoming LG V40 ThinQ is expected to arrive as a major rival for the Galaxy Note 9. However, the company is yet to confirm on its launch date. A South Korean publication has recently revealed juicy details on the upcoming V40 ThinQ smartphone.

According to ET News, the LG may announce the V40 ThinQ smartphone in September and release it in the market in early October. Last year, LG had launched the V30 smartphone at the IFA 2017 expo at the end of August. It seems that LG may skip the IFA 2018 event this year and announce the V40 ThinQ later in September.

In September, Apple will be announcing the three new iPhones which includes two OLED smartphones and one LCD phones. It is speculated that the two OLED iPhone may hit the market in September whereas the entry-level LCD iPhone may arrive in the market by mid-October or early November. The October arrival of the LG V40 ThinQ seems to be well-planned release to ensure that its arrival is not disturbed by Galaxy Note 9 and 2019 iPhones.

LG V40 ThinQ is expected to arrive with five cameras out of which three will be placed on its rear panel. The triple camera setup is expected to include 20-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors. The report claims that it could be the only forthcoming smartphone to feature a super wide-angle lens and a super-telephoto lens.

The V40 ThinQ smartphone is also expected to be equipped with two cameras at front for 3D face scanning that will work similar to advanced facial recognition feature available on the Apple iPhone X, OPPO Find X and Xiaomi Mi 8. The notched OLED screen of the smartphone is expected to offer a screen-to-body ratio of more than 90 percent.

