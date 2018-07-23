Honor Note 10 with 512GB ROM gets certified by TENAA, launching on July 31

Huawei is all set to launch its new smartphone under its Honor Note lineup on 31st July. The upcoming smartphone, Honor Note 10, which is the successor of the Honor Note 8 that was launched back in 2016, has now been certified by TENAA in China.

The smartphone with model number RVL-AL09 has passed through TENAA, confirming the phone’s specifications. The listing reveals that the device will feature a massive 6.95-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2220 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

While the 18.5:9 aspect ratio is common for Samsung smartphones, this is the first time Honor is opting for such screen aspect ratio. Under the hood, the device is powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core processor. While the listing does not reveal which processor is powering the phone, it is likely to be the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC. It will pack up to 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

As for the photography, there’ll be a dual rear camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, phase detection autofocus and a 24MP secondary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. On the front side, the listing reveals a 13MP snapper.

Along with the Face Unlock support, the device also comes equipped with a fingerprint sensor for added security. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

On the software front, the smartphone will be running on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own custom interface EMUI 8.2 on top, which comes with several artificial intelligence-based features. The device will drive power from a 4,900mAh battery which also supports fast charging.

The Honor Note 10 is expected to be available in several color options, including Black, Silver, Red, Yellow, and Blue along with two gradient colors. The China-based company has also reportedly teamed up with Rolls Royce Holdings Plc for a special Honor Note 10 Rolls Royce Edition.

Read More: Honor 9N launching in India on July 24 will be exclusively available via Flipkart

The Rolls Royce edition of Honor Note 10 is rumored to carry a hefty price tag of 9,998 Yuan (~$1,499). On the other hand, the regular Honor Note 10 is now available for reservations at JD. To know the official pricing and availability information, we’ll have to wait for the phone’s launch on July 31.

(Source)