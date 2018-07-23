China’s BOE may supply OLED panels for future iPhones

Around a week ago, a South Korean publication had claimed that Huawei and China’s BOE Technology Group struck a strategic deal for flexible OLED panels. After bagging Huawei, the third largest smartphone manufacturer in the world, the Chinese display manufacture is now looking forward to supply OLED panels to Apple for the iPhone models arriving in the future.

BOE is the number one supplier of LCD panels, but it is not very famous when it comes to OLED panels as it has recently begun its productions. Last year, Apple had launched the iPhone X as its first OLED smartphone. The Cupertino company had solely relied on Samsung Display, the market leader of OLED screens for iPhone X. According to The Wall Street Journal, the Chinese firm which is already supply displays for iPad and MacBook to the Cupertino company is also seeking to provide OLED panels for future iPhones.

At present, BOE is the only company from China that supplies display panels to Apple. Striking a deal with BOE will allow the Cupertino company to maintain good relationship with the Chinese government. By partnering with Apple, BOE can compete with Japan Display (JDI) from Japan and Samsung Display and LG Display from South Korea.

In 2017, Apple had exclusively OLED panels from Samsung Display for iPhone X. This year the company will be launching two OLED iPhones. One of them is expected to arrive as a successor of the iPhone X. Hence, it is rumored to house a 5.8-inch display. The other one is dubbed as iPhone 9 Plus by the rumor mill. Since it is expected to feature a 6.45-inch OLED display, it could be the largest iPhone ever from the company. Recent reports have revealed that LG Display will be supplying three to five million OLED panels for 2018 OLED iPhones.

