Nokia 6.1 Plus Indian launch could be very near

The first market to receive the Nokia X6 outside of China is Hongkong. Lastly, the smartphone was introduced as Nokia 6.1 Plus in the country. The smartphone is expected to arrive in other countries like Taiwan, Russia and India in the near future. As far as Indian launch of Nokia 6.1 Plus is concerned, a recent report had claimed that the smartphone may get official in August or September. Now that the user guide of the smartphone has surfaced on Indian edition of the official Nokia website, it seems that the phone may hit the market early.

The appearance of the user guide is not a direct proof to judge the arrival of a smartphone in a particular market. However, it could be hint that its launch could be close at hand. The user guide of Nokia 6.1 Plus for the Hong Kong market does not include its Indian SAR information. Since it is a user guide meant for the Indian version of the Nokia 6.1 Plus, it seems that the Finnish firm may unveil it soon in India.

India has recently received the all new Nokia 3.1 with a price tag of Rs. 10,449 (~$152) and the upcoming Nokia 6.1 Plus will be the first notched smartphone from the company for India. China has received it in three variants such as 32 GB storage + 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage + 6 GB RAM with respective pricing of 1,299 Yuan (~$193), 1,499 Yuan (~$223) and 1,699 Yuan (~$253).

The handset includes a Full HD+ resolution supporting IPS LCD display of 5.8 inches that supports an aspect ratio of 19:9. The Snapdragon 636 SoC powers the smartphone. It has a microSD card for additional storage. The back panel of the phone houses 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup and a front-facing camera of 16-megapixel. The 3,060mAh capacity battery of the Nokia X6 supports Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging.

The Nokia X5 powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 is the second notched display phone from the company. It is currently available exclusively in China. HMD Global product manager Juho Sarvikas has recently confirmed that the smartphone will be made available in international markets in near future.

