Kirin 980 specs leaked; Maximum clocking speed could be 2.8 GHz

After powering multiple smartphones with Kirin 970 SoC, Huawei is pegged to debut the Kirin 980 flagship chipset at the upcoming IFA 2018 tech trade show in Berlin, Germany in September. A fresh report has revealed that the maximum frequency of the Kirin 980 will be 2.8 GHz and the SoC will be built with 7nm process technology by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

The Kirin 980 SoC is expected to include quad cores of Cortex A77 CPU and quad cores of Cortex A55. Rumors have it that for the first time Huawei may pack its own graphics processor inside it. The performance of the GPU of the Kirin 980 is speculated to be 1.5 times better than Adreno 630 that comes with Snapdragon 845.

Earlier this year, Huawei owned HiSilicon had introduced Balong 765 as the world’s first chip to support LTE Cat. 19 that supports maximum downloads at 1.6Gbps. Speculations are rife that the Kirin 980 may feature it.

Just as the Kirin 970 had arrived with a dedicated NPU unit, the Kirin 980 that is arriving as it successor will be also equipped with second-generation NPU 1M unit for enhanced AI performance. Cambricon Technologies that had worked with HiSilicon for building the NPU unit for Kirin 970 will be providing the second-generation NPU unit for Kirin 980 that is expected to deliver 5 trillion calculations per watt. Depending on AI processing required, it will be available in dual, quad and octa-core versions. Also, the smartphones powered by the new SoC will also be equipped with GPU Turbo graphics acceleration technology.

The Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are pegged to arrive as the first smartphones with Kirin 980 onboard. Earlier this year, the AnTuTu listing of the Kirin 980 powered Mate 20 Pro had surfaced with an extraordinary average benchmarking score of 356,819.

Huawei has recently launched the Kirin 710 SoC as a successor for the Kirin 659. The recently launched Nova 3i is the first smartphone from the company to feature the new 10nm mid-range SoC from the company. It includes quad cores of Cortex A73 that clocks at 2.2 GHz and quad cores of Cortex A53 CPU that works at 1.7 GHz along with ARM Mali G5 GPU that offers 1.3 times better performance than Kirin 659’s GPU.

