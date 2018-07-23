Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.7.19 for 20 models

Xiaomi did schedule to release a new MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM for eligible devices today. Indeed, MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM version 8.7.19 has been released for up to 20 different models. The latest ROM brings fixes for several issues that were spotted in the previous releases. This is the second update the Chinese OEM is releasing in the space of a few weeks, having released MIUI 10 Global Beta 8.7.5 recently.

Top among the new fixes the update brings are translations in the security settings. There have been some reports of some content in the security settings not getting translated. This new update fixes that. It also fixes the clock error whereby the digits are not shown properly.. Xiaomi had announced a new Anti-Rollback feature that comes through MIUI 10 for the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro earlier this month. The new feature serves to restrict their downgrading. The new update also fixes issues with the Mi 5 which keeps the notification LED on when a new notification comes on the handset, without any of the usual blinkings.

In addition, the official changelog shows that the latest MIUI 10 Global Beta update has fixed the blur effect on the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro that was disappearing for some users after saving photos in the gallery. Also for the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro, the update fixes the issue that was pushing the devices to ask users to log in when they enable sync messages from Mi Cloud in the Messaging app. The update also fixes the force close of a “security core component” that surfaces when holding the Menu key in the ‘Dual app’ search bar. However, it is yet to roll out on the Redmi Note 5 and Note 5 Pro as the latest update is said to be currently suspended for both models.

The models that are eligible to get the new upgrade includes the Redmi 4X, Mi 5s, Mi Max 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB, Mi 5s Plus, Redmi 4A, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 4 Qualcomm Edition, Redmi Note 4X, Mi Max 2, Redmi Note 5A/ Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi Note 5A Prime/ Redmi Y1, Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus, Mi 6, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2s, Redmi S2, Mi 5, Mi Note 2, and Mi Mix. The download links for these models are available on MIUI forum.

For those who own compatible models and want to update their phones, it is advised that they backup their data before upgrading to MIUI 10. According to the instruction on MIUI Forum, if you’re already using MIUI 7, MIUI 8, or MIUI 9 stable ROM, you can update your handset to MIUI 10 using the fastboot method. There is a detailed instruction on how to do that on the MIUI forum. But in the case of users with models running MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM, the latest update can be availed by going to “settings” and then check for updates from the “About phone” section. Such users can also update compatible models using the Updater app.

(source, via)