OnePlus promises 6 new features at Open Ears Forum in India

In order to improve its relationship with its fans, OnePlus started a program called Open Ears Forum. The program is usually hosted in different cities and is an avenue for OnePlus to hear feedback from its fans. It held one in Goa, India recently and at the event, it promised six new features coming to OnePlus devices.

First of its promise is porting the OnePlus 6‘ “selfie portrait mode” to the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. OnePlus has also promised to keep working on removing the “oil painting effect” plaguing the default camera app on the OnePlus 6.

Another feature coming to OxyegnOS is a night mode or “Dark Theme” for the OnePlus Shelf on the homescreen. Users will also get more accent colors for the theme. OnePlus also promised that the OnePlus Switch App will now have more features including support for desktop backups. The FileDash app for data transfers will also gain support for OnePlus apps. It will also make the app easy to access.

The new features will be baked into OxygenOS and should arrive along with future updates. However, there is no time frame for when any of these features will be available.

