Buy Andoer Digital Video Camera For Just $129.99 On TomTop

TomTop is offering a significant discount on the Andoer digital video camera, which usually sells for $269.99 on the site. There’s no dearth of low-priced camcorders and handy cams in the market; however, these items usually lack some useful features.

Bearing the popularity of video cameras in mind, TomTop is now doling out 52% off on the original selling price of the Andoer 4K video camera. As a result, you can now get your hands on the feature-laden device at a heavily dropped price of just $129.99.

Despite bearing a reduced price tag, the Andoer digital video camera boasts an array of awe-inspiring features that are likely to sweep its users off their feet. For instance, the Novatek 96660 chip-powered digital video camera is capable of shooting 4K 24fps (interpolation) and 48MP (interpolation) HD photos.

Furthermore, it features A 0.39X wide angle macro lens that facilitates a wider perspective in a bid to encompass a more wonderful view. On top of that, it comes with a high-end external stereo mic that you can use to record crystal clear sound.

With the Andoer 4K video camera, you can shoot in both bright as well as dark conditions since it is equipped with Infrared night vision, with IR CUT double optical filters. It sports a 3-inch capacitive touchscreen that contains wider vision and enables a relatively faster response.

As if that weren’t enough, the powerful video camera comes with control function and Wi-Fi wireless transmission. Apart from that, it offers a slew of other functions such as 16X digital zoom, anti-shaking, face detection, motion detection and date stamp.

The device features two card slots; both Secure Digital Memory Card and T-Flash card are compatible. The device draws its juices from a 3.7V 2500mAh rechargeable battery, which offers longer service time, coupled with bigger capacity.

In order to check out the full specification and avail the discount, you can visit this link. It is worth noting this is a limited offer, and the Flash Sale price will be valid for the remaining 51 pieces only.

