Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India pre-order begins August 19

Its the second half of the year and time for Samsung to launch its second flagship, the Galaxy Note 9. Samsung already announced the launch date as August 9. But after the launch what comes next is when people can get their hands on the device. We have news for those in India.

Based on info from 91mobiles, the Galaxy Note 9 will be available for pre-order starting August 19. Pre-orders will run till the end of the month and sales will begin the first week of September. As is customary with Samsung, pre-orders are supposed to come with extra goodies but there isn’t any info on that at the moment.

With respect to price, the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to be priced between INR 70,000 (~$1015) to INR 75,000 (~$1087). However, the source says the price is pegged at INR 72,990 (~$1059).

The Galaxy Note 9 will come with a 6.4-inch screen with a QHD+ resolution. The version sold in India will be powered by the Exynos 9810 SoC with 6GB of RAM. Depending on the model you purchase, you either get 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of storage.

On the back are dual cameras and a fingerprint scanner. It also has a 4000mAh battery. The Note 9 will come with a redesigned S Pen that packs some new features. It will also have Bluetooth connectivity.

