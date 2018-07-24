Get 6% Off On Your Purchases Over $200 On DealExtreme [Coupon Code]

DealExtreme is giving smartphone lovers who are on a tight budget an opportunity to save a considerable amount of money on a slew of smartphones and iPhone accessories. Let’s delve straight into the details.

The discount is available in the form of the coupon code ‘OVER200’ which can be applied during the checkout process. It is worth noting that in order to avail the discount; your grand total must exceed $200.

For the sake of an instance, the Xiaomi Mi 8 smartphone which normally sells for $999.98 on DealExtreme is currently available at a dropped price of just $593.26. This is a noteworthy 41% reduction in the phone’s original asking price.

On top of that, you can apply the aforesaid coupon when ordering to receive an additional 6% discount. Likewise, you can go for the Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone, which normally carries a price tag of $299.99 on DealExtreme.

The popular online store for cool gadgets, DealExtreme is currently offering a noteworthy 31% off on the Mi A1 smartphone’s original asking price, bringing it down to just $206.53. You can reduce your grand total even further with the help of the above-mentioned coupon.

It is worth noting that the discount coupon will be valid for the category of cell phones as well as accessories. On the downside, the coupon will only be valid until August 21st so if you’re interested in getting an extra discount without breaking much of a sweat, simply follow this link without wasting time.

Get Big Discounts On Cell Phones And Accessories On DealExtreme