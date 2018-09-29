Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition goes on sale once again in China

Xiaomi announced the Mi 8 Explorer Edition alongside the Mi 8 and Mi 8SE. While the other models have been on sale since their launch on May 31, the Mi 8 Explorer Edition has only gone on sale a couple of times since then. Xiaomi announced yesterday that the model will be on sale today (September 30) in China and rightly so, the Mi 8 Explorer Edition is now available via Xiaomi Mall. The device comes with a retail price tag of 3599 yuan which is 100 yuan lower than the expected 3699 yuan price tag.

The Mi 8 Explorer edition has as one of its stand out features, a translucent glass back which shows the internal components in a beautiful way. The device doesn’t feature a fingerprint sensor at the back instead, the Mi 8 Explorer Edition has an on-screen fingerprint reader that enables users to unlock the phone by a simple touch. The display is equipped with a highly sensitive pressure sensor, so with just a light touch the fingerprint is scanned and the device unlocked. The device supports Face ID and also onboard is a Snapdragon 845 chipset.

The Mi 8 Explorer edition is fuelled by a 3000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0+ fast charge. The device is only available in 8GB + 128GB memory configuration

