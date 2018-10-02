Buy OnePlus 6 A6000 4G Phablet For Only $449.99 On GearBest



The OnePlus 6 was launched in May this year after making several appearances online in the form of leaks. It became an instant hit among those who fancy watching their favorite videos and playing popular games on a big screen mobile device.

You’d usually end up spending a lot of money when it comes to buying a big-screen phablet, but that’s about to change. In a bid to make the coveted OnePlus 6 A6000 phablet available to cost-conscious buyers, the Shenzhen-based handset manufacturer is offering a big discount on the device’s steep retail price.

The OnePlus 6 A6000 phablet would normally set you back a pretty penny on both online and offline stores, but you can now buy it at a dropped price of just $449.99 on GearBest. This is a significant 26% reduction in the device’s original asking price.

Before we shed more light on the aforesaid discount, let us take a look at the OnePlus 6 A6000 phablet’s awe-inspiring features.



It comes with a mammoth 6.28-inch display with a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 for an unmatched viewing experience. Under the hood, it packs a powerful Qualcomm SnapDragon 845 2.8GHz Octa Core processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM to facilitate smooth operation.

Moreover, it offers a hearty 64GB of onboard storage so that you never run out of storing space for your favorite content. On the photography front, the OnePlus 6 A6000 phablet houses a 16.0MP + 20.0MP dual-camera setup on the back. Up front, there’s a 16.0MP camera for selfies and face-to-face video chatting.

Aside from that, the device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS and draws its juices from a 3300mAh big capacity battery. On top of that, the OnePlus 6 A6000 phablet is packed with a slew of useful sensors like the gravity-sensor, proximity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope, E-compass, accelerator, RGB sensor, NFC, hall sensor, and fingerprint sensor.

If you're interested in buying this feature-laden OnePlus 6 A6000 phablet at a discounted price, all you need to do is to follow this link.

