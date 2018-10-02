Buy Tronsmart WC1T Quick Charge Wall Charger For Just $6.59 On GeekBuying [Coupon Code]

Touted as the first Qualcomm certified Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger to hit the store shelves, Tronsmart WC1T boasts more features than a standard Quick Charge 2.0 device. As if that weren’t enough, it is backward compatible with Quick Charge 1.0 and Quick Charge 2.0 enabled devices.

While the WC1T covers all options to justify the steep price tag it usually carries on online and offline stores, Tronsmart is now offering this feature-laden wall charger at a dropped price of just $14.99 on GeekBuying.

This is a noteworthy 42% reduction in the device’s original asking price of $25.63. If you’re living on a tight budget and are interested in saving a considerable amount of extra money, all you need to do is to apply coupon code OGLLYFZO at the time of checking out.

The aforesaid coupon helps you save an extra $6.59 and reduces the already discounted grand total to just $6.59. The WC1T is quite a bargain at this dropped price, given that it comes with international voltage compatibility (AC 100-240 V), which makes it a perfect travel companion for frequent travelers.

It offers a power output of 18W that can charge even the latest flagship smartphones. It is 4x faster than regular chargers that are available in the market today.

It enables a charge of up to 80% with a wide selection of devices in just about 35 minutes. The newfangled Quick Charge 3.0 can significantly lower the extra heat of the compatible device up to 45%.

If the Tronsmart WC1T has grabbed your attention, you can follow this link to check out more details about this feature-laden wall charger and avail the discount. Note that the discount will only be valid for a limited period of time and the coupon is also likely to expire soon.

