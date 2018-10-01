New leaked official renders show the OnePlus 6T in Mirror Black and Midnight Black

The OnePlus 6T is scheduled for release later this month although the launch date hasn’t been officially confirmed. While we wait for a confirmation, new renders of the phone have surfaced courtesy of Winfuture.de and they show the device in two color variants.

Based on the renders, the OnePlus 6T will come in Mirror Black and Midnight Black just like the OnePlus 6. These are just two of the total color variants that will be announced. We expect OnePlus to launch more colors including a custom version tied to a popular franchise.

The new flagship will have a waterdrop notch as shown in the images. The dual rear cameras will remain in the same position as that of the OnePlus 6 and right below them is the LED flash.

Apart from the notch, another major change is the position of the fingerprint scanner. As you can see, it is no longer on the back. It has actually found its way back to the front but not its old position. The fingerprint scanner of the OnePlus 6T is buried under the AMOLED display just like that of the Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro.

If you look closely at the images, you should see the USB Type-C port at the bottom flanked by speaker grilles. Yes, there are two speaker grilles now instead of one. This is because the OnePlus 6T has ditched the audio jack. The removal of the audio jack has made way for a bigger battery – 3700mAh in capacity according to a leaked image. The power button remains on the right of the phone, a few mm below the alert slider while the volume rocker is on the left.

READ MORE: Latest OnePlus Switch App will let you move launcher, wallpapers, & more to your new phone

The OnePlus 6T is expected to launch on October 17. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 26GB of storage. It is also expected to run Android 9.0 pie out of the box.

(Source)