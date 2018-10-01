India gets the Honor Play in Ultra Violet, goes on sale October 3

A few days ago, Honor India released a teaser hinting at a new color variant for the Honor Play. The new color variant launched today and its called Ultra Violet.

With the addition of the new color variant, the Honor Play is now available in three colors including Black and Blue. The Ultra Violet color variant is only available in 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM. There is no info on a 6GB RAM variant. The new color variant will be an Amazon India exclusive. It will sell for INR 19,999 and go on sale on October 3.

The Honor Play was launched in China back in July before making its way to India in August. It has a 6.3-inch 1080 x 2340 screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is a Kirin 970 chipset under the hood along with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The Honor Play is the first phone to come with Honor’s GPU Turbo technology which enhances the GPU performance of Huawei and Honor phones when gaming. It also has 4D gaming, dual rear cameras (16MP + 2MP), and a 16MP selfie camera. It packs a 3750mAh battery and runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

While the new Ultra Violet variant does look good, I still prefer the special edition models with laser engraved designs. Sadly, those variants are exclusive to China.

