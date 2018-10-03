Huawei Band 3e official renders, specs and price leaks

by Habeeb Onawole ago0

Huawei has an event scheduled for October 16 and it has been confirmed it will announce its next flagship phones – the Mate 20 series at the event. However, we won’t be surprised if Huawei announces other products too such as a new smartband. Details of a yet-to-be-released Huawei Band 3e have been leaked online ahead of its release.

The renders, specs, and pricing for the Huawei Band 3e were posted on Twitter by @rquandt. According to his tweet, the smartband will come in two colors – Black and Pink. It will have a six-axis sensor and pack a 77mAh battery that will last up to 12 days for typical usage and up to 21 days on standby.

The Huawei Band 3e will be able to measure seven kinds of running data. It will also have a “shoe mode” with support for posture tracking. The band will be 5ATM waterproof, be able to display notifications, track your sleep, and even have a DND mode.

Roland Quandt adds that the smartband will sell for £24.99 (~$32) and will weigh 13.6 grams.

(Source)

 

