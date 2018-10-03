Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 announced: Come in black, no USB-C

A few hours ago Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 6 and the Surface Laptop 2. Both devices bring big improvements in performance and also come in a nice new black color.

Surface Pro 6

The Surface Pro 6 comes with new 8th-Gen Intel Quad Core processors (Core i5 or Core i7) that bring up to a 67% increase in speed compared to the Surface Pro (5th gen). Depending on the configuration, the new Surface Pro 6 will have 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage and 8GB or 16GB of RAM.

The screen of the Pro 6 is a 12.3” PixelSense Display with a 2736 x 1824 resolution, 10-point multi-touch, and Corning Gorilla Glass. There is a 5MP camera with 1080p for Skype HD video calls while an 8MP camera with support for 1080p videos sits on the back. It also has 1.6W Dolby speakers for audio and Windows Hello face sign-in for security.

With respect to ports, the Surface Pro 6 has 1 X USB 3.0 Port, a Mini Display Port, a Surface Type Cover port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a MicroSDXC card reader, and a Surface Connect port. Unfortunately, Microsoft did not include a USB type-C port.

The Surface Pro 6 is said to offer up to 13.5 hours of battery life. It comes in a new Classic Black color in addition to Platinum. The Type Covers are available in the aforementioned colors as well as Burgundy and Cobalt Blue. The device measures 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm and weighs 775 grams (792 grams for the Core i7 version). Price starts at $899.

Surface Laptop 2

The Surface Laptop 2 also gets a power boost thanks to the 8th-Gen Intel processors. Microsoft says it is 85% faster than the original. Battery life is still impressive at 14.5 hours and the keyboard is still covered in Alcantara.

The Surface Laptop 2 packs a 13.5” PixelSense Display with a 2256 x 1504 resolution and support for 10-point multi-touch. The display is covered with Gorilla Glass 3 and is Surface Pen enabled.

For connectivity, the Surface Pro 6 has a USB 3.0 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, a Mini Display port, and a Surface Connect port. Yes, it doesn’t have a USB type-C port too which is a bummer.

There is a 720p HD webcam, Windows Hello secure sign-in, Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio, and a stereo microphones. The Surface Pro 6 weighs 1.25 kg (1.28 kg for the Core i7 model) and measures 308.1 x 223.27 x 14.48 mm.

It comes in a new Classic Black Color like the Surface Pro 6 but is also available in Cobalt, Burgundy, and Platinum. Starting price is $999.

The Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 are available right for pre-order in the US, Canada, Austria, Chian, Germany, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, and the UK. Other countries will get it in 2019.