Get Big Discounts On Top-Branded Laptop And Computer Accessories On GeekBuying [Coupons Inside]



If you’re in the market for a cost-effective laptop or other computer accessories like mouse and keyboard, we got good news for you. Top brands are currently offering discounts on a slew of computer-related items on GeekBuying.

Aside from divulging more details about these discounts, we’ll show how you can save a considerable amount of more money at the time of checking out.

Teclast F6 Laptop

Powered by an Intel APOLLO LAKE N3450, Quad Core processor, the F6 is quite an irresistible laptop. On the downside, this Teclast-branded laptop doesn’t come cheap.

Much to the delight of cost-conscious buyers, Teclast is now offering the F6 laptop at a dropped price of just $289.99 on GeekBuying. This is a noteworthy 8% reduction in the device’s original asking price. You can use coupon code GKB087T to get an additional $40 off at the time of checking out. In other words, you can bring your already discounted grand total further down to just $269.99 simply by applying the aforesaid coupon.

You can follow this link to check out the full specifications of the F6 laptop and avail the discount. Note that the promotion will only be valid for 1 day and the coupon is slated to expire soon.

Xiaomi MIIIW Wireless Keyboard

There’s a 16% off on Xiaomi’s MIIIW Wireless Bluetooth/2.4G Dual-mode keyboard that normally carries a $99.99 price tag on GeekBuying. As a result, you can now buy this keyboard at a dropped price of just $83.99.

You can extend this 16% discount by applying coupon code GLIQMDUH before checking out. The aforesaid coupon helps you save an extra $10 and lower your grand total to only $73.99 without breaking much of sweat.



An absolute bargain at this price, the MIIIW wireless keyboard adopts 2.4GHz and Bluetooth dual-mode technology, which can be switched between multiple connected devices just be pressing the two icon buttons. It also supports multiple system operations for Windows, Mac os, Android, and iOS.

You can follow this link to check out the rest of the features and avail the discount before the promo ends.

Ajazz I35T Lightweight Office Mouse

The Ajazz I35T usually sells for $29.99, but it is now available at a lowered price of just $23.99 on GeekBuying. This is a significant 20% reduction in the item’s original selling price.

But if that doesn’t impress you much, you can apply coupon code HTZGZNEA to save more money before clicking on the ‘Proceed to Checkout’ button. After applying the above-mentioned coupon, you can avail an extra $4 off and your grand total reduces to only $19.99.

Regrettably, the discount will only be valid for a limited period of time. The coupon is also slated to lapse in a short time so if you’re interested in receiving the discount and using the coupon, just follow this link without wasting time.