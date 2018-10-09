Samsung Galaxy S10 models get certified by China’s TENAA

Samsung normally unveils its flagship Galaxy S series in the early part of the year and next year’s Galaxy S10 will be no exception. Samsung has already been revealed to have three models in the work with model numbers: SM-G970F, SM-G975F and SM-G973F. The latest is that these three Galaxy S10 models have now been certified by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology otherwise known as TENAA.

The models on TENAA come with the model numbers SM-G9700, SM-G9730 and SM-G9750. The last “0” indicates that these models are suitable for the Chinese market. Unfortunately, the certification doesn’t contain any more information about the model.

However, previous reports had revealed that the two of the models – SM-G970 and SM-G973 are equipped with a 5.8-inch display with a single selfie camera and dual rear cameras. The SM-G975 model is thus, likely the Galaxy S10 Plus version with five cameras; a triple rear camera setup and two front cameras. This version is said to also feature a bigger 6.44-inch display. It is unclear whether there are design differences between the three phones. In addition, there are reports that Samsung is still preparing the 5G version of the Galaxy S10. The 5G versions may only be available in specific markets such as the US and South Korea. We expect the full TENAA certification listing to appear soon with its specs in tow.

