Buy Honor Band 4 And Band 4 Running Edition Fitness Trackers At Discounted Price On GeekBuying [Coupons]

Huawei recently launched the long-awaited Honor Band 4 fitness wearables lineup, under its Honor sub-brand in China. The equally-anticipated Honor Band 4 Running Edition fitness tracker also made an appearance in the market earlier last month.

Much to the delight of fitness-conscious people who have been looking for a cost-effective smartwatch bracelet, both the Honor Band 4 Smart Bracelet and its Running Edition have gone up for sale carrying heavily discounted price on GeekBuying. But that’s not all.

Aside from shedding light on the aforesaid discounts, we’ll even show how you can save a considerable amount of more money at the time of checking out. So without wasting time, let’s delve straight into the details.

Huawei Honor Band 4 Running Edition Smart Bracelet

Touted as the toned-down version of the Honor Band 4, the Running Edition would normally set you back a pretty penny on online as well as offline stores. In a bid to make the Running Edition smart bracelet available to the cost-conscious buyers, Huawei is now offering it at a dropped price of just $25.99 on GeekBuying.

This is a noteworthy 48% reduction in the device’s original asking price of $49.99. You can extend this discount simply by applying coupon code WNTGQOZO. This helps you save an extra $16 and bring your grand total further down to just $23.99.

The Running Edition of the Honor Band 4 smart bracelet will be up for grabs bearing the discounted price for 14 days. You can click here to visit the promotion page and avail the discount before the promo comes to an end.

Huawei Honor Band 4 Smart Bracelet

While you’d normally end up spending $79.99 on the Honor Band 4, the Chinese tech giant is offering you a chance to buy this feature-laden smart bracelet at a considerably dropped price of just $45.99 on GeekBuying. This is a 43% discount on the device’s retail price.

On top of that, you can use coupon code GIODWHOA to get an extra $16 off before placing your order. As a result, your already modest grand total reduces to only $43.99. Note that the discount will only be valid for 14 days.

You can visit this link to take advantage of the discount and use the coupon before it expires.

Get 48% Off On Huawei Honor Band 4 Running Edition Smart Bracelet

Get 43% Off On Huawei Honor Band 4 Smart Bracelet