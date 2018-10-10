Oppo A83 (2018) 2GB RAM model launched in India for Rs. 8,990 ($121)

Oppo has quietly launched the third variant of its Oppo A83 (2018) smartphone in the Indian market. After the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM models, the phone will now also be available in 2GB RAM model.

The new 2GB RAM variant of the Oppo A83 (2018), which packs 16GB of internal storage, is priced at Rs. 8,990 (approximately $121). The phone is already available for purchase through offline channels across the country.

In comparison, the 3GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 13,990 (approximately $189) while the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 15,990 (approximately $216).

Besides the change in the memory configuration, rest of the phone’s specifications remains the same. It features a 5.7-inch LCD HD+ display having a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek 6763T octa-core chipset paired with Mali G71 GPU.

The phone comes with a microSD card slot, enabling users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256GB. For photography, there’s a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with an LED flash and an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The device comes with an AI beauty feature which automatically beautifies selfies. While the other variant come with face unlock feature, this 2GB RAM model misses out on the facial recognition feature.

Connectivity options on the Oppo A83 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, micro-USB, USB OTG, and 4G LTE. The device runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box with company’s own ColorOS 3.2 on top and is backed by a 3.180mAh battery.