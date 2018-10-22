Meizu M8 teaser promises better camera with Sony IMX362 and Samsung L7 sensor

Meizu is on the verge of launching a new device, Meizu M8 at an event at the Beijing Performing Arts Center on October 25th at 14:30 pm under the tagline of “National camera phone.” Meizu M8 has been leaking from past several weeks revealing its most of the specs. Today, Meizu posted a teaser on Weibo to confirm its promising camera that has been added to compete against biggies in the same segment. It will carry a larger screen, lighter and thinner design and longer battery life than its predecessor.

In a newly published poster, it can be directly seen that Meizu M8 will carry an extraordinary camera. It will host the same camera module as like of the Samsung Galaxy S7. There will be a 12 megapixel + 5-megapixel dual shooter with a 1.4μm large photosensitive pixel and f/1.9 large aperture. On the front side, there will be an 8-megapixel camera for beautiful selfies.

There are plenty other selling points that Meizu M8 will carry. As per the information from a certification agency, Meizu M8 will carry a 6.0-inch display with the resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels having an aspect ratio of 18:9. It will come packed with an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8 GHz speed and coupled with a 4GB RAM. Meizu M8 is expected to ship in multiple storage variants but only 64GB storage variant is confirmed as of now.

It is expected to carry a 3500 mAh battery with 18W fast charging capability. If we believe old rumors, than Meizu M8 will start retailing at the expected price of 1000-1500 yuan.

We have to wait additionally for a few days more as Meizu M8 is coming our way on October 25.

