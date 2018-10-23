HTC Exodus 1 Blockchain Phone is official: 6-inch screen, SD845, quad cameras & 0.15 Bitcoin price tag

Taiwanese manufacturer, HTC, has announced a new phone – the Exodus 1. The Exodus 1 is HTC’s blockchain phone that was in development a couple of months ago.

Design

The Exodus 1 is simply the HTC U12+ with a new name and a translucent gray design. Although, the official render and video advert show HTC has borrowed a leaf from Xiaomi‘s Mi 8 Explorer Edition. What you see are not the actual components of the phone but a printed plastic that covers the actual motherboard.

Specs

It also has the same specs as the U12+. So a 6.0-inch QHD+ display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has 12MP + 16MP dual rear cameras and dual 8MP front-facing cameras with bokeh.

The Exodus 1 comes with HTC’s BoomSound Hi-Fi audio and USonic Active Noise Cancellation. There is Edge Sense 2 which lets you squeeze the frame for pre-configured actions or activating the assistant (Google Assistant or Alexa). It also has an IP68 rating, single SIM support, and packs a 3,500mAh battery.

Software

The Exodus 1 runs Android Oreo but has a number of security features. There is a secure enclave isolated from the main operating system where your virtual cash and keys are stored. HTC says it will also store all your data in future. There is also the Zion Wallet for your cryptocurrencies.

The Exodus 1 is said to run decentralized apps on the blockchain and also has a Social Key Recovery feature for regaining access to your cryptocurrencies if you lose your keys.

Price and Availability

The Exodus 1 is priced at 0.15 BTC or 4.78 ETH. It is already available for purchase but won’t begin to ship until December. It will come with a branded clear case, HTC’s Rapid Charger 3.0 and USonic Adaptive Earphones.

