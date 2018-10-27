Get Top-Branded Smartwatches At Unbeatable Prices On Banggood [Coupons Inside]

Known for offering the best bang for your buck, Banggood has a reputation for selling top-end electronics gadgets at unbeatable prices. The Chinese online store also offers high-end fitness gadgets like smartwatches at unbelievably lowered prices.



We’ll take a gander at select smartwatches that have gone up for sale bearing heavily price tags. On top of that, we’ll show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money during the checkout process. So without further ado, let’s delve straight into the details.

Newwear Q8 Smart Watch

The Newwear Q8 is designed to monitor your health and other activities without emptying your pocket. Equipped with a slew of useful reminders like sleep, sedentary, alarm clock etc and featuring an optical heart rate sensor, the Q8 usually sells for $44.99.

In a bid to make the Q8 available to the cost-conscious buyers, Newwear is now offering this feature-laden smartwatch at a dropped price of just $35.99 on Banggood. But there’s more for you to cheer about.

You can use coupon code 28q8 to extend this 20% discount and save an extra $7 during the checkout process. This helps you reduce your grand total to only $28.99. You can avail the discount on silver, black and gold color version of the smartwatch.

You can follow this link and take advantage of the discount before the promo ends.

Zeblaze VIBE 3 HR Rugged Smart Watch

Designed keeping the varied needs of adventure junkies in mind, the VIBE 3 HR helps you monitor your real-time heart rate so that you know when to work out and when to relax. Featuring an international standard rating of IP67, the Zeblaze-branded watch offers unmatched waterproof performance.

While you’d usually associate a steep price tag with a top-branded, rugged smartwatch, the VIBE 3 HR can now be yours at a dropped price of just $41.99 on Banggood. This is a 40% reduction in the device’s original asking price of $69.99.

You can apply coupon code 34hr to get an extra $7 off before you proceed to checkout. As a result, your reduced grand total drops further down to only $34.99. You can choose between black, blue and red color version of the smartwatch.

You can even win a chance to get a Replacement TPU Band Wristband Plus Screwdriver for Zeblaze VIBE 3 HR VIBE 3 SmartWatch as a free gift. You can visit this link to take advantage of this discount before the promotion ends.

Zeblaze THOR PRO 3G Smart Watch Phone

Sporting a relatively larger 1.53-inch IPS display with 320×320 pixels resolution, the THOR PRO 3G is quite an irresistible smartwatch phone that you can now buy at a slashed price of $99.99 on Banggood. Note that the device usually carries a $129.99 price tag.

If this 23% reduction in the THOR PRO 3G smartwatch phone’s retail price doesn’t impress you much, you can use coupon code 13thor3g to get an extra $13 off and bring your grand total down to just $86.99 before you click on the ‘Proceed to Checkout’ button.

Since the promo will be valid only for a limited period of time, it is imperative that you follow this link without wasting time. It is worth noting that the aforesaid coupon is also likely to expire soon.

Zeblaze THOR 4 Camera Smart Watch Phone

The THOR 4 adopts a Super AMOLED screen display-touch technology and features an appealing round screen with no gaps. Moreover, it features aluminum allow bezel, paired with 9H hardness and 2.5D tempered glass protective film.

Powered by an MT6737 Quad-Core chip, the THOR 4 comes with 1GB of RAM and offers 16GB of onboard storage. While the aforesaid features justify the steep $199.99 price tag it usually carries, you can now buy this feature-rich smartwatch phone at a reduced price of $137.99 on Banggood.

In addition to this 31% discount, you can apply coupon code 3ef692 to save an extra $1 while checking out. In other words, you can reduce your grand total to only $136.99 by applying the above-mentioned coupon, which is likely to expire soon.

The discount will specifically be valid for the black color version. You can visit this link to ensure you do not end up missing this opportunity to buy the coveted THOR 4 smartwatch phone at a considerably lowered price.

ALLCALL W2 Smart Watch Phone

While the market is brimming with all sorts of smartwatches that notify you when there’s an incoming call, the ALLCALL W2 can also be used as Bluetooth handset. Aside from the ability to making calls, the W2 can act as your second smartphone as it supports nano-SIM card and WCDMA+GSM internet.

Moreover, it features the Samsung AMOLED high-brightness display which shows information clearly even under the sun. It packs an MTK quad-core 1.3GHz processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB ROM. Moreover, it runs on Android 7.0 OS so you can run multiple apps simultaneously without any sort of interruption.



While the ALLCALL W2 smartwatch phone normally sells for $233.99, you can now pre-order it at a reduced price of just $129.99. This 44% discount will be valid for the first 200 pieces of the device’s black color version.

Note that the next pieces will sell for $139.99; while the remaining 1000 pieces will set you back $199.99. You can head straight to this link to receive the discount before the remaining pieces are sold out.

KINGWEAR KW88 Pro 3G Smart Watch Phone

Equipped with MTK 6580 quad-core 1.3GHz CPU, the KW88 Pro boasts speed like the flash. Furthermore, it comes with 1GB of RAM and offers a hearty 16GB of internal storage so that you have enough space to save your favorite content.

It sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED round screen with 400X400 pixels resolution adopts space cutting technology for an unmatched display and hypersensitive touch. Its sapphire crystal glass mirror surface screen makes the KW88 Pro wearable for a longer period of time.

If you’ve restlessly been waiting to get your hands on a power-packed smartwatch phone without emptying your pocket, it might interest you to know that KW88 Pro has gone up for sale carrying a discounted price tag of $99.99 on Banggood.

This is a significant 41% reduction in the device’s original selling price of $169.99. On top of that, you can use coupon code kw88pro3 to get an additional $3 off during the checkout process. The coupon helps you reduce your grand total to only $96.99.

If you’re interested in receiving this discount and save extra money using the aforesaid coupon, all you need to do is to follow this link without wasting time.