Get Great Discounts On Xiaomi Mi Gaming And Mi Notebook Pro Laptops On GeekBuying [Coupons]

Xiaomi is offering two of its well-received laptops – the Mi Gaming laptop and the Notebook Pro at heavily discounted prices in collaboration with GeekBuying. Moreover, we’ll show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money during the checkout process.

Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop

Avid gamer, rejoice! Equipped with the Intel Core i7-7700HQ, Quad Core, 3.8GHz max processor, the Mi Gaming laptop delivers enough power to enable multitasking and fuel popular games and movies. It comes with 6GB of DDR5 RAM to decode videos effortlessly.

While you’d normally associate a steep price tag with a high-end laptop, the Mi Gaming laptop will set you back just $1459.99 on GeekBuying. This is a noteworthy 29% reduction in the device’s original asking price of $2049.99.



On top of that, you can use coupon code GKB103T to get an extra $370.08 off at the time of checking out. In other words, you can bring your already reduced grand total further down to only $1399.99 simply by applying the aforesaid coupon.

You can visit this link to check out the full specification and avail the discount, which will only be valid for 1 day.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro

Ideal for those living on a tight budget, the Mi Notebook Pro supports fingerprint identification. Despite carrying a modest price tag, it sports a 15.6-inch FHD display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and houses a 1.0MP front camera that supports 720p Live video-chat.

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on the Mi Notebook Pro without breaking the bank, now’s the time. The coveted laptop from Xiaomi has now gone up for sale bearing a reduced price sticker of $1075.99 on GeekBuying. This is a 33% drop in the device’s retail price of $1595.99.

But if that doesn’t impress you much, you can use coupon code GKB102T to reduce your grand total to just $1055.99. In other words, the above-mentioned coupon helps you save an extra $344 before you click on the ‘Place Your Order’ button.

Regrettably, this discount will only be valid for 1 day. You can head straight to this link and avail the discount before the promo wraps up.

