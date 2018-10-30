Avail Unmissable Pre-Order Deals On GearBest; Get A Minimum Triple Growth Of Your Deposit!

You can now pre-order a slew of well-received electronic items on GearBest without burning a hole in your pocket. The Chinese electronics online store’s latest promo dubbed, ‘Pre-Order Sale Special’ also gives you a chance to get bigger savings.



The ‘Pre-Order Deals’ category features the Ninebot Segwat ES1 No. 9 folding electric scooter, FIIDO D1 Folding Electric Bike Moped Bicycle E-bike, TenFifteen F1 Sports Smartwatch Phone and various other products that you can get by paying an initial deposit amount. In a bid to ensure bigger savings, GearBest applies “deposit expansion.” This free bonus increases your deposit.

The exact amount of the increase varies from product to product. It is worth noting that the remaining amount for a specific product must be paid within the given deadline. In case that you fail to pay the remaining balance within the specified deadline, GearBest will retain the original deposit and cancel the order.



It is also imperative for you to bear in mind that points and coupons cannot be used to make the final payment. However, you can choose any other mode of payment including offline payment. Note that GearBest can amend the guidelines for this payment scheme.

The final price alludes to the actual amount you end up paying for the item, which covers the deposit and final payment. You can pay a deposit for any item you see under the ‘Pre-Order Deals’ category until October 31st and pay the balance from November 1st to November 2nd.

You can head straight to this link to check out the promotion page and make the initial deposit for your favorite item before the promo comes to an end.

Check Out GearBest’s Pre-Order Sale Special Promo