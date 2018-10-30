Buy Xiaomi Mi 8 Smartphone For Just $375.37 On Banggood [Coupon Inside]

Xiaomi made its long-awaited Mi 8 smartphone available to the public this year in June. Much to the delight of smartphone lovers that were restlessly waiting to get their hands on this Xiaomi-branded phone, the Mi 8 lived up to the hype.

Taking its demand into consideration, the Chinese electronics giant is now offering the Mi 8 smartphone at a discounted price on Banggood. The Mi 8 has gone up for sale on the Chinese online store that guarantees the best bang for your buck carrying a considerably lowered price tag of just $426.56.

This is a noteworthy 32% drop in the phone’s original asking price of $629.27. On top of that, you can use coupon code 11BGM8GCL to get an extra $51.19 off at the time of checking out.

In other words, you can bring your already reduced grand total further down to just $375.37 with the help of the aforesaid coupon before you click on the ‘Proceed to Checkout’ button. The Mi 8 is quite an irresistible smartphone at this price, given that it boasts an impressive array of features and top-end specs.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 smartphone sports an eye-catching 6.21 inches super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2248 pixels. The phone is housed in a 7000 series aluminum frame and it has Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 processor and it packs a competent Adreno 630 710MHz GPU, under the hood. It comes with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and offers 64GB of non-expandable onboard storage.

On the photography front, the Mi 8 houses a 12.0MP+12.0MP dual rear camera with Dual PD and flashlight. Up front, there’s a 20.0MP camera with AI Beautify, 3D Beautify, AI portrait mode, Selfie countdown, Face recognition, Mirror, HDR and 10 types of AI scene modes.

The phone runs on MIUI 9-based Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is backed by a built-in 3400mAh battery. Moreover, this feature-rich smartphone packs a slew of useful sensors like Infrared face recognition, a rear-mounted sensor, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, barometer, and compass.

You can follow this link to check out the rest of the specification and avail the discount, which will be valid for the black color version of the Mi 8 smartphone. Note that the promo is slated to end soon.

