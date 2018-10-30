World’s first 10GB RAM phone Black Shark Helo goes on sale

As promised, Xiaomi Black Shark Helo aka Black Shark 2 went on sale at 10:00 Beijing Time today via Xiaomi Mall in China. Today, Lei Jun made an announcement about the availability of Black Shark Helo gaming smartphone via Xiaomi Mall app. It is available for the starting price of 3199 Yuan (~$459) for 6GB RAM+128GB internal storage. Other storage variants such as 8GB+128GB is available for 3499 Yuan (~$509), the biggest, 10 GB RAM + 256 GB is available for 4199 Yuan (~$602).

All different storage variants of Black Shark Helo is available for black color. Those who have pre-ordered it can see their orders shipping out. Although, Xiaomi Black Shark Helo was already available for pre-orders via Xiaomi’s China website.

Xiaomi Black Shark Helo is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with an Adreno 630 GPU. It is the first device that has gone on sale with 10 GB of RAM. Further, it replaces the LCD panel on Black Shark with a new 6-inch HDR ready AMOLED display having a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. Its dual liquid cooling system will dissipate heat from the device while playing games.

Black Shark Helo also carries extended battery capacity 4000 mAh to sustain your gaming sessions for even a larger time. There are various AI features which facilitate users while you are playing games or usually using the device. In-camera section, Black Shark helo comes with dual rear camera of 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, Xiaomi has added a 20megapixel shooter for selfies.

As like of Black Shark, Xiaomi has added an illuminated logo on the backside of the device. Additionally, it has a customizable LED light strip on the phone. In connectivity, it carries 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, aptX and aptX HD support. There are plenty of sensors which allow Black Shark gaming phone to assist during any kind of usage.

So, the groundbreaking deal is now on, and users can directly buy it from Xiaomi Mall in China. Besides, there are air-cooled thermal back clips, naked-eye 3D protective shells and other accessories on sale. Black Shark Helo is available for the starting price of 3199 Yuan.

(Source)