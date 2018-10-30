Buy Different Models Of The Mate 20 Pro Smartphone At Unbeatable Prices On Popular Online Stores

Staying true to its reputation for making high-end smartphones that boast an impressive array of features, Huawei is set to take the wraps off its Mate 20 Pro smartphone next month.

Here’s where you can buy different storage and color variants of the hotly-anticipated smartphone at unbeatable prices.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro On Giztop

If you’re willing to shell out $999, you can get your hands on the 6GB RAM+128GB ROM model of the Mate 20 Pro on Giztop, the official online store of GizmoChina. It is quite an irresistible phone that packs the world’s first 7nm chipset, Kirin 980 Soc Octa-core 2.6 GHz along with Mali-G76 MP10 GPU, under the hood.

You can head straight to this link if you’re interested in check out the full specification and buy the Mate 20 Pro.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro On GearBest

The Mate 20 Pro sports an eye-catching 6.39 inches AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels. The phone is housed in a sturdy aluminum frame and it comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass on top for added protection.

You can buy the 6GB RAM+128GB ROM model of this feature-rich phone for $753.54 on GearBest by following this link. Aside from that, you can buy larger variants of the phone as well on GearBest.



The Chinese online electronics store will be offering the slightly larger model that comes with 8GB of RAM and offers 128GB of internal storage for $860.47. You can visit this link to buy the aforesaid model.

If you need more power and storage space, you might want to take a look at the 8GB RAM+256GB ROM model. Offering ample space for saving your favorite content and ensuring an uninterrupted experience when it comes to running multiple apps at the same time or playing popular games, this variant will set you back $966.66. You can click here to buy this variant.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro On Banggood

Known for offering the best bang for your buck, Banggood is offering the 6GB RAM+128GB ROM variant of the Mate 20 Pro smartphone for $1,399.99. You can choose between the green, twilight, black, blue and pink color versions of the smartphone. If you’re interested in getting your hands on this model, just visit this link.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro On GeekBuying

Much to the relief of Huawei fans who are living on a tight budget and aren’t willing to spend a lot of money on the Mate 20 Pro smartphone, the Chinese tech behemoth is offering the 6GB RAM+128GB ROM variant of the phone at a dropped price of just $1114.99 on GeekBuying.

This is a noteworthy 13% reduction in the original asking price of this model that normally sells for $1281.99. You can visit this link to avail the discount before the promo ends.

Likewise, you can get a 12% off on the slightly larger variant of the Mate 20 Pro smartphone that comes with 8GB of RAM and offers 128GB of internal storage on GeekBuying. Thanks to the aforesaid discount, you can buy this version at a reduced price of just $1231.99.

You can visit this link to buy the above-mentioned model at the discounted price. Note that this variant will go back to its retail price of $1397.99 as soon as the promo ends.

The 8GB RAM+256GB ROM variant of the Mate 20 Pro smartphone would normally set you back $1600.99, but you can now buy it at a dropped price of just $1387.99 on GeekBuying. In order to avail this 13% discount, all you need to do is to follow this link before the promo comes to an end.