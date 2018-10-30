OnePlus 6T AnTuTu listing appears with 298k benchmarking scores

The OnePlus 6T was officially unveiled yesterday in New York. The smartphone has arrived with several improvements over the OnePlus 6, but it features the same internals such as Snapdragon 845 chipset and up to8 GB of RAM. AnTuTu has now released fresh benchmarking score of the OnePlus 6T. The handset has managed to score more than 298k.

Before the unveiling of the OnePlus 6T, the handset had appeared on AnTuTu with 297k average benchmarking score. Fresh listing shows that the smartphone has scored 298,011 average benchmarking score on AnTuTu. The recently released list of top 10 best performance Android phones for September shows the OnePlus 6 smartphone with 286,006. This suggests that the Chinese manufacturer has worked on improving the performance on the OnePlus 6T.

It seems that the OnePlus 6T seems to control heat and temperature better when compared to the OnePlus 6T. The handset will certainly make it to the top 3 smartphones in the list of best performance Android phones in October that AnTuTu will be releasing in the coming month.

The OnePlus 6T features a 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED screen and a large-sized battery of 3,700mAh capacity. It is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera and 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual camera setup.

The Snapdragon 845 powered smartphone comes in variants like 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. These variants are respectively priced at $549, $579 and $629 in the U.S.

The OnePlus 6T is the first device from the company to feature an in-screen fingerprint scanner. It lacks support for 3.5mm audio jack and microSD card slot. In the U.S., the handset will be available for buying from Nov. 1 through OnePlus and T-Mobile.

The Chinese manufacturer will be holding a launch event in India today. There will be dedicated unveil events for the smartphone in China at the beginning of the coming month.

What do you think about the new OnePlus 6T smartphone? Share us your views by posting your comments below.

(source)