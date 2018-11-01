Complete specifications and details of the FlexPai foldable smartphone

Chinese manufacturer Rouyu (Royole) Technologies has claimed the title of the first manufacturer to release a foldable phone with a flexible display. The phone which is called the FlexPai was unveiled at an event yesterday.

We didn’t get the full specifications of the device yesterday. Thankfully, an official page for the device is now up on the manufacturer’s website and it has the full specifications and some other details.

The FlexPai has a display that measures 7.8-inches diagonally. It is an AMOLED panel with a 1920 x 1440 resolution and a 4:3 aspect ratio. Powering the device is Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon 800 series processor which is clocked at 2.8GHz.

I guess they are trying not to explicitly call it the Snapdragon 855 or the Snapdragon 8150 until Qualcomm officially announces the chipset. Thanks to the FlexPai’s spec sheet, we know the processor will have an Adreno 640 GPU.

The spec page says the processor is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. However, we know from yesterday’s launch that there is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB version and an 8GB RAM + 512GB version.

The FlexPai has a 16MP + 20MP camera with a f/1.8 aperture size. The page doesn’t specify if that’s the aperture for both sensors or just the primary one. Although it does mention that there is optical image stabilization.

The device packs a 3,800mAh battery with support for 5V/5A fast charging via their proprietary Ro-Charge technology. It also has support for dual SIM (nano only), storage expansion (256GB max), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and Wi-Fi. Supported LTE bands are 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 12, 34, 38, 39, 40, and 41. There is a USB-C port for charging and audio.

The FlexPai weighs 320g and measures 134 x 190.35 x 7.6 mm. Royole says the phone will ship with the 5V/5A fast-charging adapter, a pair of USB_C headphones, a USB Type-C cable, a Type-C to 3.5mm cable, and a carrying case.

The site also has videos showing the device in action. Apparently, you will be able to drag files from one window to another when in split-screen mode and also be able to use the device in tent mode.