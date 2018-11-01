Huawei P20/P20 Pro, Mate RS, Mate 10/Pro and more to get EMUI 9.0 on November 10

Huawei and its Honor sub-brand have been gradually rolling out EMUI 9.0 to their devices. A few days ago, it announced that the update will bring GPU Turbo 2.0 to three of its Honor flagship phones. Today it announced that the update is now open to 9 more devices.

Apparently, the update is still in beta but now open to the general public instead of just a limited few as announced a few weeks ago. So if you own the Huawei P20, P20 Pro, Mate RS Porsche Design, Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Porsche Design, Honor 10, Honor V10, and Honor Play, you can install the EMUI 9.0 beta update as from November 10.

To get the update, all you have to do is open the Huawei Mobile Services app, select services and proceed to select “beta upgrade” (loose translation). The update should then be pushed to your device.

EMUI 9.0 is based on Android 9 Pie and brings all the features of Pie including Huawei’s own new features. Huawei claims EMUI 9.0 on the Mate 20 is about 51% faster than EMUI 8.0 on the Mate 10. It also said app startup times has reduced by 51% and overall smoothness has increased by 42%.