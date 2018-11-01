AnTuTu’s top 10 best performance Android phones for October is led by Kirin 980 fueled Mate 20 series

Since the past few months, AnTuTu’s list of top 10 best performance Android phones have been led by Snapdragon 845 powered smartphones. The list for the September month was completely populated by SD845 phones. Today, the benchmarking platform has released the list of top 10 best performance Android phones for October month. The top three positions on the list have been taken over by Kirin 980 chipset powered Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 X smartphones.

As it can be seen in the below image, the first position is held by Huawei Mate 20 phone that has recorded 311,840 average benchmarking score. The second position goes to Mate 20 Pro that has raked in 307,693 points. The Mate 20 X is sitting on the third position with a score of 303,112.

Another new phone that has appeared on AnTuTu’s list is the all new Xiaomi Black Shark Helo phone that has reached 301,757 mark on the benchmarking platform. The original Xiaomi Black Shark phone is sitting on the fifth position with 293,544 benchmarking score.

The Meizu 16th smartphone that was announced in August is on the sixth spot with a score of 293,554. The seventh position goes to OnePlus 6 that has salvaged a benchmarking score of 292,371. The ASUS ROG Phone (291,701) Smartisan R1 (291,102) and Nubia Z18 (290,332) are the remaining phones that are present on the list of top 10 best performance Android smartphones for October.

AnTuTu has stated that the aforementioned points for each smartphone are not the highest benchmarking score, but an average of their scores. Smartphones such as Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, OnePlus 6T and Honor Magic 2 that were announced at the end of the previous month haven’t made it the October list by AnTuTu. These phones are expected to rank well in AnTuTu’s top 10 best performance Android smartphones list in November that will be released in the coming. As far as October’s benchmarking scores are concentered, the new list is a clear evidence that the Kirin 980 powered phones have outperformed SD845 driven smartphones.

