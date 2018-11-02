Buy H96 Max Plus RK3328 TV Box For Just $42.99 On Banggood

Larger memory facilitates seamless performance when it comes to Android devices like TV boxes. In fact, even mobile phones nowadays pack 3-4GB memory.

If you’re on a tight budget and preparing to settle for a 1GB box, you might want to take a look at the H96 Max Plus TV box that has gone up for sale bearing a dropped price on Banggood. Outfitted with 4GB DDR3 RAM, the H96 Max Plus delivers high speed and guarantees smoother gaming experience without emptying your pocket.

Regarded as one the best value Android boxes in the market today, the H96 Max H2 RK3328 combines a hearty onboard storage capacity and system memory with unbeatable pricing and surrealistic Android build. It offers enough capacity for you to locally install several apps without running out of storage space.

Moreover, the H96 Max Plus RK3328 is powered by the RK3328 Quad-Core 64bit Cortex-A53 processor and it packs a compelling Penta-Core Mali-450 Up to 750Mhz+ GPU, under the hood. Although it sports a simple design, this feature-rich TV box is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

While you’d normally end up shelling out a fortune on a TV box offering comparable features, the H96 Max Plus RK3328 TV Box will not set you back a pretty penny. Keeping in line with that, you can get your hands on this TV box at a considerably lowered price of just $42.99 on Banggood.

This is a noteworthy 38% reduction in the device’s original selling price of $69.81. An absolute bargain at this price, this new generation 64-bit 4k internet set-top box replaced 1080p with a minimum screen resolution of 3840 pixels wide and 2160 pixels high.

This makes it identical to two 1080p screens in height as well as in length. You can follow this link if you’re interested in checking out the rest of the features and avail the discount. It is worth noting that promo is slated to end in just 3 days.