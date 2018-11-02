The Honor FlyPods Pro Has Gone Up For Pre-Order Bearing A $179.99 Price Tag On Giztop

Honor announced its first wireless earbuds during a recently concluded event in China, and they bear a striking resemblance to Apple AirPods. It comes in two variants including the FlyPods and the FlyPods Pro.



Deemed as the rebranded FreeBuds 2 Pro, which was expected to be unveiled along with the Mate 20 series, the FlyPods Pro is loaded with additional features that give it an edge over the regular version. This feature-rich variant of the wireless earbuds has now gone up for pre-order on Giztop.

The FlyPods Pro employs Bluetooth 5.0 to effortlessly connect to your phone. When you’re pairing it for the first time, you’ll see a prompt popping up with various details about the device including its current battery level. You’ll also be prompted to pair the earbuds to your mobile device.

The FlyPods have an IP54 rating. In other words, they can be worn even while working out at the gym without worrying about inflicting any sort of damage to them due to sweating. You can even wear them in the rain.

Moreover, the FlyPods use touch controls. You can use the left earbud to activate the voice assistant and the right earbud to control media playback. Aside from that, both earbuds are capable of answering and rejecting incoming calls.



The FlyPods Pro can also come in handy while making payments using your voice as it comes with WeChat payment and AliPay. On top of that, you can ask it to unlock your phone and it will follow your instruction immediately.

The earbuds draw their juices from a 420mAh battery. According to Huawei’s popular sub-brand, Honor, the battery can last 3 hours on a single charge and nearly 20 hours with the charging case. You can charge the earbuds via a USB-C port or wirelessly.

If the Honor FlyPods Pro has stirred your interest, you can follow this link in order to check out the rest of its features and pre-order it for $179.99 on Giztop. Note that the Flypods will be available for shipping in 7-10 days.