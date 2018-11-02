The ZTE Nubia X Smartphone Goes Up For Pre-Order Carrying A $559 Price Tag On Giztop

On Tuesday, October 30th, ZTE introduced its latest flagship dubbed the Nubia X to its popular Nubia brand in China. While the phone’s biggest USP (unique selling point) is its dual displays, the rest of its specifications are nothing short of awe-inspiring either.

The Nubia X smartphone’s dual touchscreen comprises a mammoth 6.26-inch notch-less FHD+ front display and a 5.1 inches OLED HD+ rear screen, both bearing an aspect ratio of 19:9. The front display has a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels with a layer of 2.5D glass placed on top, and the rear-sided display boasts an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.

Under the hood, the Nubia X packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 AIE Octa-core 2.8GHz processor and an equally compelling Adreno 630 graphics processing unit. It features up to 8GB of LPDDRX RAM and offers up to a hefty 256GB of onboard storage. On top of that, the phone adopts a multi-layer graphene cooling technology for heat dissipation.

On the photography front, the Nubia X houses a 24MP+16MP dual camera module with HDR, AI portrait mode, and AI scene recognition on the back. Users can leverage the phone’s dual displays to take selfies using the rear-mounted camera.

The Nubia X offers 4G LTE speed for faster Web connection, allowing users to download apps in a jiffy. The phone draws its juices from a robust 3800mAh battery, which adopts the 18W fast charging technology. The phone can be used for about 3 hours in the ultra-low power mode with just 5 percent battery life left.

In a bid to ensure added security to your data, Nubia has added two fingerprint scanners that are located on either side of the Nubia X smartphone. The phone manufacturer claims the phone can be unlocked in just 0.1 seconds.

If the Nubia X has stirred your interest, you can follow this link to check out its full specification and pre-order it for $559 on Giztop. Note that the phone will be available for shipping within 7 to 10 days.