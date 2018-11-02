Xiaomi to launch new product on November 6; Redmi Note 6 tipped to debut

Xiaomi has confirmed through the Weibo account of Xiaomi Mall that it will be live broadcasting the launch of a new product on Nov. 6. The Chinese manufacturer has not disclosed the name of the product that will be debuting in the coming week. Rumors have it that the company may launch the Redmi Note 6 smartphone.

The poster that has been released by Xiaomi Mall states that the new product will be unveiled at 2 PM (local time) in China on Nov. 6. The poster also carries “wonderful upgrade” tagline for the mysterious device. The Chinese manufacturer had announced the Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone in Thailand at the end of September. It is speculated that the same phone could be heading to China with the name of Redmi Note 6.

One of the leaked promotional images of the Redmi Note 6 that has been spotted on Weibo states that it is equipped with four cameras and AI portrait blur feature. It also reveals the phone features 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual selfie camera module. The handset may arrive with 999 Yuan pricing and it could be aimed towards the upcoming Nov. 11 Singles Day sales in China.

The entire specifications of the Redmi Note 6 have been revealed through its Thailand launch. The Note 6 is equipped with a 6.26-inch IPS LCD notched screen that offers 19:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ resolution. The Snapdragon 636 mobile platform and 4,000mAh battery that powers the Redmi Note 5 are also present inside the successor phone.

The Redmi Note 6 has 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup on its rear. It comes with MIUI flavored Android 8.1 Oreo OS. The smartphone may arrive in variants such as 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB / 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage in the home market. The color options of the smartphone include Black, Blue, Rose Gold and Red.